One arrested for job, training fraud in Rangareddy district

After his arrest on Saturday, August 29, Chakali Praveen Kumar reportedly confessed to his crime. He was later produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. A smartphone was also seized from him.

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One arrested for job, training fraud in Rangareddy district
The accused, Chakali Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal police has arrested a man in Nandharkannpet, Shabad Mandal, of the Rangareddy district for job fraud and collecting over Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

After his arrest on Saturday, August 29, Chakali Praveen Kumar reportedly confessed to his crime. He was later produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. A smartphone was also seized from him.

According to the complaint filed by Pokala Vaishnavi on July 19, 2026, she got acquainted with Chakali Praveen Kumar last year on Instagram regarding job and training opportunities.

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The accused allegedly persuaded her by promising employment and visited her residence on February 22, 2025, collecting Rs 1,50,000 as ‘training fees’ after executing a bond paper.

Subsequently, in May 2025, he allegedly collected Rs 50,000 for document verification. Later, on July 9, 2025, he allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for generating a DD ID, which was transferred online.

Thus, the accused allegedly collected Rs 2,25,000 from the complainant under false promises of providing training and jobs, and thereafter stopped responding to her calls and evaded contact.

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Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of BNS.

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