One arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad, 1.234 kg seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2025 6:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: The state task force team of the prohibition and excise station sleuths nabbed one person at Borabanda on Wednesday and seized 1.23 kilograms of ganja from him.

On information, the STF team arrested Hussain and found ganja concealed in 84 packets to be sold to local customers at Borabanda and surrounding areas. Another person Rahman was also selling, but he managed to escape.

A motorcycle used for transporting and hiding the ganja weed was also seized.

The Balanagar Prohibition and Excise Station registered an FIR and efforts are on to nab Rahman

