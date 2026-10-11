One arrested for stabbing man during urs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One person was arrested for stabbing a man during urs in Hyderabad’s Golconda on Saturday, October 10. The victim is reportedly in a critical condition.

The injured person was identified as Mohammed Raheem, who was stabbed with a knife by two brothers, Ismail and Taheer. Raheem was severely injured in the attack and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where doctors said he is in critical condition.

According to reports, Ismail and Taheer were suspected to be under the influence of ganja at the time of the stabbing. While Taheer managed to escape, Ismail was arrested by the Golconda police. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.