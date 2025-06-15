One dead, 19 injured as two hot air balloons crash in central Turkey

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province.

The image of a toppled hot air balloon basket lies on its side in a dry, rocky field in central Turkey. The balloon’s fabric is deflated on the ground, and several emergency responders are seen near the crash site, with a police vehicle and cordoned-off area in the background.
Emergency teams respond at the site of a hot air balloon crash in central Turkey. Photo: X

Istanbul: Two hot air balloons crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province, the private Ilhas News Agency and other outlets said. It was not immediately clear why the hot air balloons crashed.

Video from Ilhas showed one deflated balloon, its passenger basket lying on its side, as emergency services tended to injured people.

Hot air ballooning is a popular tourist activity over the rugged landscape of central Turkey, which is dotted with ancient churches hewn into cliff faces. The attractions include the “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia, tall, cone-shaped rock formations created by natural erosion over thousands of years that are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

