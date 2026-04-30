One dead, four injured in road accident on Miryalaguda bypass

Hyderabad: One person died, and four others were seriously injured in a road accident on the Miryalaguda bypass in Nalgonda district.

According to initial information and visuals from the scene, a car reportedly lost control after a motorcycle suddenly swerved into its path.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the biker is seen attempting to cross the road from the wrong side when a speeding car crashes into him, before ploughing into another stationary motorcycle with a man seated on it. Two other individuals standing by the roadside were also struck in the impact.

The impact was severe, leaving multiple persons critically injured. One individual died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Locals rushed to help the victims and alerted police and ambulance services. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.