One dead, many injured as church building collapses in Sangareddy

According to local media reports, slab of the under-construction church gave way, leading to the death of one worker. The collapse occurred as the workers were laying the concrete roof slab.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th January 2024 7:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: At least one person died and six others were injured after an under-construction church collapsed in Kohir Mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to media reports, slab of the under-construction church collapsed, leading to the death of one worker. The collapse occurred as the workers were laying the concrete roof slab.

Seven workers were injured in the incident. The injured workers were quickly shifted to the hospital for medical attention.

MS Education Academy

Police along with locals are on-site, working to extricate those trapped under the debris.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th January 2024 7:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button