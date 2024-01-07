One dead, many injured as church building collapses in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: At least one person died and six others were injured after an under-construction church collapsed in Kohir Mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

According to media reports, slab of the under-construction church collapsed, leading to the death of one worker. The collapse occurred as the workers were laying the concrete roof slab.

Seven workers were injured in the incident. The injured workers were quickly shifted to the hospital for medical attention.

Police along with locals are on-site, working to extricate those trapped under the debris.