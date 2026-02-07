One dead, nearly dozen injured after ride collapses at Haryana fair

New Delhi: Nearly a dozen people were wounded, one of them seriously, when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana’s Faridabad on Saturday, February 7, police said.

The swing broke due to an alleged mechanical fault around 7:00 pm when nearly 15 people were riding it, the police added.

While bystanders and rescue workers claimed that one person, identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad from Palwal, lost his life in the incident, there was no official confirmation of the death.

“The swing broke and fell on the ground with a loud thud, kicking up a cloud a dust, triggering a stampede as visitors mistook it to be a terror strike,” a visitor said.

Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital.

Officials of the district administration, police and the managing director of tourism department also joined the rescue operations. A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.

Earlier on Saturday, strong wings brought down a gate structure near entrance number 2, injuring a visitor who was rushed to BK Hospital for treatment.

The Mela was inaugurated on January 31 and it will run until February 15.

Last year, the mela saw participation from 44 countries, but this year, the event has surpassed expectations with more than 50 countries taking part. Nearly 700 participants have already arrived, and the footfall is anticipated to exceed the 15 to 16 lakh mark witnessed in previous editions.