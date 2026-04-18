One held in Rs 103 crore digital arrest scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday, April 17, in connection with a digital arrest scam.

The accused was identified as Avinash from Jagtial district. He is an engineering dropout who travelled to Cambodia for a job.

However, he was trapped in an organised cybercrime network which committed a fraud worth Rs 103 crore.

According to the cybercrime police, in January, Avinash put a 60-year-old man under digital arrest by impersonating law enforcement officials and threatened him with fake charges.

Cybercrime activities in Cambodia

Avinash understood the illegal nature of the network, yet he continued voluntarily, facilitating Rs 24 lakh in fraudulent transactions during January–February 2026.

Police seized a mobile phone, a passport and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from him. Officials said Avinash was responsible for psychologically manipulating victims into believing they were under investigation.

Between January and March alone, cyber fraud cases led to a loss of Rs 102 crore, of which Rs 16 crore was frozen and Rs 12 crore refunded.