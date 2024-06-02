One killed as residential building collapses in Istanbul

The cause of the collapse is not clear. Further details are awaited.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd June 2024 5:07 pm IST
One killed as residential building collapses in Istanbul
Photo: X

Istanbul: One person was killed after a residential building collapsed in Istanbul on Sunday, local media reported.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul extended his condolences, and retweeted a post of TC Istanbul Valiligi, a Corporate account of Istanbul Governorship, informing about the demise of one person and the rescue of eight severely injured.

Earlier, the Istanbul Governor informed the reporters that the 36-year-old three-story building in the Kucukcekmece district on the European side of the city collapsed at 8:40 a.m. local time (0540 GMT).

MS Education Academy

The rescued people have been sent to nearby hospitals. The cause of the collapse is not clear. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd June 2024 5:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button