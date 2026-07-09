One killed in fire at steel factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Hapur: One worker was killed and another injured after a massive fire broke out at a steel manufacturing unit in the UPSIDC Phase-III industrial area in Hapur early Thursday, July 9, officials said.

The fire erupted around 4 am at Sukh Steels factory in the Dhaulana industrial area, after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As the blaze intensified, two more fire tenders from neighbouring Ghaziabad were pressed into service, the officials said.

आज दिनांक 09.07.2026.को जनपद हापुड़ के थाना धौलाना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत यूपीएसआईडीसी के फेस- 3 में गददा बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में अचानक अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई है, उक्त सूचना पर अग्निशमन टीम व थाना धौलाना पुलिस टीम द्वारा 06 फायर टैंकरों की मदद से आग को बुझाया लिया गया है। जिसमें… pic.twitter.com/ARrQ5yMG8O — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) July 9, 2026

After nearly two hours, the fire was confined to shed number 4 of the factory.

During a search operation inside the shed, the firefighters recovered the body of a worker, Gulfam (50), a resident of Baghpat district. Another worker, Shavez (30) of Dhaulana, suffered burn injuries and was hospitalised, the officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Ajay Sharma said the preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. However, the exact cause will be established after a detailed inquiry.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.