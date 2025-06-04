One more arrested in Hindutva worker Suhas Shetty murder case

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Razak.

File Photo: VHP worker Suhas Shetty
Suhas Shetty

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday, June 3, arrested another person for allegedly conspiring and sheltering the prime accused in the Hindu activist Suhas Shetty murder case.

Shetty, also a known rowdy sheeter, was killed by a group of assailants here last month.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Razak (59), a resident of Mangaluru. With this, the total number of arrests made in this case stands at 16, police said.

According to police, Razak is the father of Mohammed Muzammil, one of the key accused, and the father-in-law of Nausad Vamanjoor, alias Chotte Nausad, another suspect in the case. He is alleged to have conspired with them and others at his residence to plan the murder and later helped the accused evade arrest.

The investigation into the case is on and efforts are underway to trace other suspects.

Shetty’s murder case is being probed by the police as a premeditated act involving multiple conspirators, police added

