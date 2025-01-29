One more Bollywood actor joins SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s film

Hyderabad: SSMB 29 is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, known for blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, the film has created a huge buzz. Fans are excited to see Mahesh Babu in a larger-than-life role, and the film is expected to be a visual spectacle. The project has been making headlines for its massive budget, Hollywood-style production, and a star-studded cast.

There’s a fresh update coming in about the film now. It is being said that a popular Bollywood actor has replaced Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role. While no official confirmation has been made, this news has added to the excitement around the film.

John Abraham Joins SSMB 29?

Reports suggest that John Abraham has been approached for the role initially planned for Prithviraj Sukumaran. If finalized, this will mark John’s debut in Telugu cinema. His role is expected to have high-intensity action scenes, and parts of his sequences will be shot in Hyderabad.

Priyanka Chopra’s Comeback

Priyanka Chopra is rumored to play the female lead in SSMB 29. She has been focusing on Hollywood projects but might be making a grand return to Indian cinema with this film. She and Mahesh Babu recently attended script-reading sessions and a look test in Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli recently shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring a passport and a lion behind bars. Fans speculated this hinted at Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra reacted with playful comments, further fueling anticipation.

Grand Budget and Global Filming Locations

SSMB 29 has an estimated budget of Rs. 1000-1300 crores, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. The movie will be shot in multiple locations, including Kenya, promising a global adventure.