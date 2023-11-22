One more ex-couple’s entry in Bigg Boss 17? Check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is heating up as it enters its sixth week, and the makers are pulling out all the stops to keep viewers hooked. Rumours are rife about the introduction of new faces through wild card entries, adding an extra dose of excitement to the show.

Among the speculated celebrity contestants, the names of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani are making rounds on the internet.

Several social media pages and online platforms suggested that Rakhi Sawant might make a dramatic entrance into the reality show alongside her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. These speculations stirred excitement among fans who were eager to see them together under one roof given their controversial past including marriage, divorce, and the myriad twists in their personal lives.

Rakhi Sawant Confirms Bigg Boss 17 Entry

However, putting an end to these speculations, Rakhi Sawant, in a recent statement to Zoom, confirmed that she will be stepping into the Bigg Boss 17 house alone. Reportedly, she made it clear to the show’s makers that she would only participate if Adil Khan Durrani is not brought into the house alongside her. It appears that the producers have accepted her conditions, and Rakhi is ready to spice up the show on her own terms.

Not Adil But Ritesh To Enter The Show

Some reports are also suggesting Rakhi’s entry with her other ex-husband, Ritesh Singh. However, there is no official confirmation on this matter yet. Fans will have to wait for further updates.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.