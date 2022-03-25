One more held for giving death threats to Karnataka judges on hijab verdict

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with issuing death threats to the Special Bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

The accused has been identified as Jamal Usman, 44 years. He was arrested from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Later, the court sent him into police custody for eight days.

Earlier, two persons, Kovai Rahamathulla, S. Jamal Mohammad Usmani were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Hijab verdict

Earlier, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit, and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

Following the judgment, many organizations in Tamil Nadu started protesting against it. A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges.

Y-category security to judges

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to beef up security for the High Court Judges who are part of the Special Bench.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said, “If anybody is not happy with the verdict he or she have the option of approaching the higher courts. We will not tolerate anti-national forces that threaten the rule of law in the country. Already security has been strengthened for the judges but I have instructed that they be provided with Y-category security.”.