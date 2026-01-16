One more held for ‘involvement’ in bomb explosion in Manipur

A bomb was hurled at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area in the evening on January 8.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 2:55 pm IST
Another person held with arms for involvement in bomb blast at Manipur fuel station
Another person held with arms for involvement in bomb blast at Manipur fuel station (Source: IANS)

Imphal: Security forces arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district last week, police said on Friday, January 16.

The 41-year-old accused was apprehended from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area in Imphal West district on Thursday, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, a senior officer said.

Earlier, a 35-year-old cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from the Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“The person, who was arrested on January 15, was an accomplice of the main accused in the bomb blast,” the officer said.

A bomb was hurled at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area in the evening on January 8.

The explosion prompted a three-day closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas in the northeastern state.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“One SMG carbine along with four loaded magazines, one 9 mm pistol, and two 36 HE hand-grenades along with two detonators were recovered from his possession,” the officer added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 2:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button