One more held for ‘involvement’ in bomb explosion in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district last week, police said on Friday, January 16.

The 41-year-old accused was apprehended from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area in Imphal West district on Thursday, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, a senior officer said.

Earlier, a 35-year-old cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from the Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district.

“The person, who was arrested on January 15, was an accomplice of the main accused in the bomb blast,” the officer said.

A bomb was hurled at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area in the evening on January 8.

The explosion prompted a three-day closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas in the northeastern state.

“One SMG carbine along with four loaded magazines, one 9 mm pistol, and two 36 HE hand-grenades along with two detonators were recovered from his possession,” the officer added.