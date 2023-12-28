One more SHOCKING divorce in Bollywood, deets inside

Mumbai: Isha Koppikar, a celebrated actress in the entertainment world, gained fame through memorable roles in films such as Krishna Cottage, Don, and Kya Kool Hai Hum. Beyond her success in Hindi cinema, she made significant contributions to Telugu and Marathi film industries. In 2019, she ventured into politics, aligning herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party and currently serves as the working president of the BJP’s women transport wing.

On a personal note, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009, and together, they have a daughter named Rianna. However, after 14 years of marital bliss, recent reports confirm their separation. The divorce, finalized last month, was attributed to compatibility issues that the couple tried unsuccessfully to overcome. Isha has since moved out of their shared home, choosing to live separately with her daughter.

Amidst the public speculation surrounding her personal life, Isha Koppikar responded to inquiries with a brief message, urging everyone to respect her privacy during this challenging time. In conversation with TOI, the actress said, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early, I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.”

Despite the recent developments, Isha has been a dedicated mother to Rianna, juggling her busy career with parenting responsibilities.

Reflecting on the past, Isha and Timmy’s love story had a unique beginning. Introduced by mutual friend Preity Zinta, the two exchanged numbers after their first meeting. While their initial connection was sporadic, their friendship eventually blossomed into love. They both got married on 29 November 2009 and welcomed their first child in 2014.