One more star Pakistani cricketer’s marriage in trouble?

Hyderabad: Imam-ul-Haq is one of Pakistan’s prominent opening batters, known for his consistent performances in ODIs and his calm presence at the crease. Since his debut, he has built a solid reputation and has been a key part of Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Off the field, Imam’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. He married Anmol Mehmood, a Norway-based doctor, in a private ceremony in Lahore on November 25, 2023. The wedding was celebrated with grand festivities attended by teammates, including Babar Azam. In early 2026, the couple welcomed their daughter, Inara.

In recent years, however, discussions around Pakistani cricketers have not been limited to the field. Personal lives, especially marriages and divorces, have become a major topic on social media.

The latest buzz started when Imam posted, “Jokes aside, getting married in this generation is actually scary.” The statement quickly went viral, as he is already married to Anmol Mehmood. This led to speculation and rumors about possible issues in his marriage.

However, there is no confirmed report of any divorce. In fact, Imam and his wife recently welcomed their daughter, Inara, in January 2026. Despite this, social media users continue to debate modern relationships and the pressures of marriage.

Pakistani cricketers and rising relationship discussions

This conversation is not new. Earlier, Shoaib Malik was widely discussed after his separation from Sania Mirza. His personal life became a trending topic, highlighting how closely fans follow cricketers beyond the game.

Imad Wasim’s divorce and second marriage

Recently, Imad Wasim added to the discussion after announcing his divorce from Sannia Ashfaq. Soon after, he married his girlfriend Nyla Raja, which sparked strong reactions online.

In his statement, Imad described his previous marriage as one of the hardest phases of his life. He also expressed deep love for his children, calling them the greatest blessing from that chapter.

His remarriage, coming shortly after the divorce confirmation, triggered mixed reactions. While some supported his decision to move on, others questioned the timing and circumstances.

Social media reactions and ongoing debate

Together, Imam’s viral statement and Imad’s personal life updates have reignited conversations about marriage in today’s generation. Fans are divided, with some empathizing with the pressures of modern relationships, while others criticize public figures for their choices.

For now, while Imam-ul-Haq’s divorce remains only a rumor, the discussions around cricketers and their personal lives continue to dominate social media.