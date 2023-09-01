‘One nation one election’ a debate to deflect from Hindenburg report 2.0: AAP Minister

BJP govt at the Centre is going to move one step further with its 'One Country One Election' agenda

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday opposed the Centre’s move on the ‘one nation one election, saying that it was just a debate to deflect attention.

Speaking with IANS, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it was nothing but just a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0.

“I am very convinced that this is just a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0.

“The Central government is scared of growing popularity & footprints of INDIA bloc and may push for early elections in this session,” Bhardwaj told IANS.

The BJP government at the Centre is going to move one step further with its ‘One Country One Election’ agenda. The government formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

