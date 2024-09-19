One Nation, One Election unrealistic impractical: TN CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin said on Thursday that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is an impractical proposition that ignores the complexities of India’s diverse electoral system and that it undermines federalism.

In a post on social media platform, X, Stalin said on Thursday, “#OneNationOneElection is an impractical proposition that ignores the complexities of India’s diverse electoral system and undermines federalism. It is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities.”

CM Stalin further added, “It will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance. This entire proposal is simply a move to satisfy the BJP’s ego, but they will never be able to implement it. India’s democracy cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also called upon the Union government to address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise and equitable distribution of resources to states instead of wasting energy on these diversionary tactics.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution on February 14 against the ‘One Nation, One Election’. The resolution moved by CM Stalin urged the Union government not to implement the policy as the “theory of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is against the basis of democracy; impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

The resolution further said that the elections to Local Bodies, Assemblies and Parliament were, at present, held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India, and the proposed policy went against the idea of democratic decentralisation.

CM Stalin had while moving the resolution also said, “The ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy is a dangerous, autocratic thought and it needs to be opposed.” He added that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy was impractical and went against the basic fundamentals of the Indian Constitution and also went against the ‘free and fair’ elections enshrined in the Constitution.

In the resolution, CM Stalin said, “If elections are held at the same time, it will necessitate dissolving democratically-elected State Legislative Assemblies before their term is completed, and this would go against the Indian Constitution.”

He added, “If the Union government loses its majority, will they dissolve all state Assemblies and hold simultaneous elections across India? If, there arises a situation in states where the State government falls, will those in power at the Union government come forward to hold elections? Is there anything more comical than this? Not just elections for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, is it even possible to hold simultaneous elections for Local Bodies?”

The AIADMK had stated that it had presented its views to the committee constituted to look into the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy. The AIADMK had urged that this policy not be brought in for the next ten years. The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI, CPI(M), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also supported the two resolutions.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan had said that she shared the concerns raised in the House but said that the Centre had already formed a committee to air various views regarding ‘One Nation, One Election’ and urged the government not to respond to the policy now, based on unfounded fears.