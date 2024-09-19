Bengal Guv welcomes ‘one nation, one election’ proposal

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to accept a high-level panel’s recommendation for simultaneous elections, saying that this would open up a new horizon for the nation.

“India is a nation in the world which has two names in its Constitution, India and Bharat. Now through the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, India is coming closer to Bharat. Mera Bharat Mahan, let the tricolour fly high,” Bose told PTI.

The governor said that in transformational Bharat, “the old order changeth, yielding place to new. Progressive India needs progressive legislation.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’ as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up an ‘Implementation Group’ to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

It also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities.