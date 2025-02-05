One person killed, six injured in TN fireworks factory blast

Fireworks factory in ruins after explosion in Virudhunagarof Tamil Nadu

Virudhanagar:  A 50-year-old woman was killed and six injured in an explosion in a private fireworks factory in Virudhunagarof Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, February 5.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the woman and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to her family.

The incident happened at Chinnavadi village and the victim was killed on the spot.

In a statement in Chennai, Stalin said he has directed special medical treatment to the injured, who have been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College.

He also announced a relief of Rs two lakh to those who had suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

