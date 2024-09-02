One popular contestant QUITS Bigg Boss Telugu 8, check name

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finally launched on September 1, 2024, with host Nagarjuna Akkineni introducing the 14 celebrity contestants ready to take on the challenge. However, the excitement of the launch was met with a surprising twist, one popular contestant decided to quit the show at the last minute.

Parameshwar Hivrale Quits Last Minute

Parameshwar Hivrale, who gained fame for his role in the biopic Gummadi Narsaiah and earned a Filmfare nomination for his work in Jathiya Rahadari in 2021, was expected to be one of the contestants.

However, just a day before the show’s launch, Parameshwar withdrew from the competition, citing health issues as the reason for his sudden exit. Although he isn’t a part of the initial lineup, there’s speculation that he may join later as a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants

The confirmed contestants for this season include Aditya Om, Shekhar Basha, Yashmi Gowda, Vishnu Priya, Abhai Naveen, Prerana, Nainika, Sonia Akula, Nikhil, Bezawada Bebakka, Seetha, and Naga Manikanta. The backup contestants include Jabardasth Rocking Rakesh, model-doctor Ravi Teja, newsreader Kalyani, and Prithvi

Raj. Former Bigg Boss Buzz contestant Anchor Shiva is also set to make an appearance as a wild card entry.

In a unique twist this season, the contestants have entered the house as couples, breaking away from the tradition of individual entries. Additionally, to keep the excitement high, an ex-housemate from previous seasons will enter the house each week to participate in the show.

With these new twists, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promises to be an entertaining and unpredictable season for fans. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.