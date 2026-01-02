Hyderabad: Tollywood has always treated music like a main hero. A catchy hook, powerful beats, and stylish dance steps can lift a film’s hype even before release. Today, Telugu cinema is no longer limited to Andhra and Telangana. With pan-India releases, dubbing, and social media reels, Telugu songs are crossing borders fast. Often, one trending song is enough to pull new audiences toward the movie.

India Loves YouTube Music

India is one of YouTube’s biggest markets, and music is a daily habit for many users. People stream songs while traveling, working, studying, and relaxing. Repeat watching is common because fans love the combo of visuals, stars, choreography, and that one line that gets stuck in the head. That is why Telugu video songs regularly trend and collect massive views.

Top 3 Most Watched Tollywood Songs on YouTube

Here are three Telugu songs that people simply cannot stop watching, and the numbers prove it.

1. Butta Bomma

Movie: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Views: 93 crore

This song became a youth anthem with smooth moves and a super catchy tune. Allu Arjun’s style and the polished visuals made it perfect for repeat viewing.

2. Ramuloo Ramulaa

Movie: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Views: 76 crore

High energy, festive vibe, and mass appeal, this one is a full mood booster. It is the kind of song that instantly pushes people to dance.

3. Kurchi Madathapetti

Movie: Guntur Kaaram

Views: 74 crore

This song grabbed attention with its punchy rhythm and viral dance moments. Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela added strong screen energy, which helped it spread quickly.

Fun Fact

All these top three songs were composed by S S Thaman, and all three movies were directed by Trivikram Srinivas. That is a rare and exciting combo, proving how one director and one music composer can create repeat-worthy magic for YouTube audiences.