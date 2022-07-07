One year anniversary of Father Stan Swamy

Hyderabad: Stanislaus lourduswamy who is popularly known as Father Stan Swamy a tribal rights activist. Stan Swamy is an Indian Roman Priest, a member of Jesuit.

In 2020, Stan Swamy was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case and passed away on July 5 2021 at the age of 84 in a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Swamy was born on 26 April 1937 in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India. He completed his study in Karnataka and then committed his life to the tribals of Jharkhand. He started living there and fighting for their rights.

On the anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, Siasat.com spoke to Delhi University Hindi Department Teacher, Apoorvanand and Ram Puniyani who is a writer, volunteer, public speaker, doctor, teacher, and medical researcher.

Apoorvanand said, “Stan Swamy was a Jesuit priest but he work for Tribal rights in Jharkhand and educate them. He also fights for tribals and their right. He worked in Karnataka but still, he lives in Jharkhand so that he can help tribals but Indians alleged him that he was planning something against India.”

“His arrest, the problems he suffered while he was in jail, and last his death are proof of the cruelty of India. All this is a warning for Indians to stand with who worked for people or who stand with people.” He added.

Ram Puniyani explains what Stan Swamy did for The tribals and what he gro through for that. “He was not treated right by the government he was also not given proper medical treatment. I hope if we continuously walk on the path he showed Adivasi and Dalits can protest and in the age of 84 he was on his path and fight till he died,” said Ram.