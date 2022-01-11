OnePlus 10 Pro with ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip’ unveiled in China

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th January 2022 7:59 pm IST
Beijing: Smartphone brand OnePlus has launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, in China that comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with a revamped design.

The 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at 4,699 yuan, 4,999 yuan and 5,299 yuan, respectively, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). This curved panel has a resolution of 3216×1440 pixels (QHD+), 525 PPI.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the debut handset for ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The latest version of OPPO’s mobile operating system brings features such as HyperBoost for gaming and more, the report said.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup on the rear — 48MP+50MP+8MP. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP sensor on the front.

All these cameras are co-tuned by Hasselblad with features like Hasselblad Natural Colour Optimization 2.0, XPan Mode, and more.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging or 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging support.

It also has support for reverse wireless charging.

