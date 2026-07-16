OnePlus begins exiting US, Europe; India could follow in 2027

Hyderabad: OnePlus, one of the most recognisable Android smartphone brands in India, could wind down its India operations as early as 2027, according to a Bloomberg report, even as the company begins shutting down its business in the US and Europe this week.

The immediate move, confirmed by OnePlus itself early Thursday, July 16, sees the brand exit two of its biggest Western markets as part of a sweeping restructuring at parent company Oppo.

Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that the decision stems from a mix of declining sales, rising component costs and mounting geopolitical friction over Chinese phone brands operating in the West.

Also Read OnePlus India’s CEO Robin Liu steps down amid shipment decline

Existing users won’t be left stranded

OnePlus has said current users in the US and Europe won’t be affected immediately and the company will continue offering after-sales support and software updates as devices transition to Oppo’s ColorOS. However, no new OnePlus phones, tablets or wearables will launch in these markets going forward.

The brand’s own OxygenOS is expected to be phased out entirely in favour of ColorOS, alongside sister brand Realme’s UI.

India’s warning signs

Speculation that OnePlus was preparing to scale back or exit key global markets, including the US, Europe and India, first surfaced in January this year, though the company publicly denied it at the time. The rumours resurfaced in March, around when OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu abruptly stepped down, officially to “pursue personal passions,” fuelling further speculation about the brand’s future in the country.

India has been one of OnePlus’s most important markets outside China, powered in large part by the mid-range Nord series. But as per Bloomberg‘s reporting, that hasn’t been enough to offset weaker demand, rising costs and supply-chain pressures now weighing on the business.

For now, OnePlus will keep operating in India and China as usual, but sources told Bloomberg that the global pullback could extend to India and other markets by 2027.

Part of a larger Oppo shake-up

The changes extend well beyond OnePlus. As part of the same restructuring, Realme is set to exit the Chinese market entirely, while Oppo plans to expand its own footprint in Central Europe and the Nordic region to fill the gap left behind.

Oppo’s global smartphone shipments ranked fourth in the world in the second quarter of 2026, but its market share has slipped to around 10 per cent, down two percentage points from a year earlier, underscoring the pressure behind the shake-up.

Oppo, OnePlus and Realme are yet to issue detailed official statements beyond confirming the North America and Europe shutdown, and the timeline for any changes in India remains unconfirmed.