OnePlus Nord 6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 9,000mAh battery

OnePlus has launched the Nord 6 in India, and it is a step up from its predecessor, the Nord 5, which was one of the better mid-range options of 2025. The new model brings a flagship-grade chipset, an unusually large battery for its class and a few network tricks that OnePlus has been building up to.

The Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. These specs put it firmly in flagship territory on paper at a price that is much lower. OnePlus said the chip is capable of sustained 165fps gaming, backing it up with a ‘Range Rocket’ chip for network optimisation to improve signal stability during gaming sessions.

The phone also supports 5.5G, developed in collaboration with Reliance Jio, which OnePlus says delivers faster speeds and lower latency than standard 5G. However, the real-world gains will depend heavily on Jio’s network rollout.

Flagship display, massive battery

The Nord 6 gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, the same panel used on the OnePlus 15, with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. What really catches attention, though, is the 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. OnePlus claims up to 2.5 days of use on a single charge. How it will fill fare in real-world scenarios, we can’t say, but it sure is to evoke interest.

Wired charging tops out at 80W, and there’s 27W reverse charging as well.

A very capable front camera

The rear camera system is a dual setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nord 6 ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. OnePlus is backing it with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

The phone carries both IP68 and IP69K ratings, which is a notable upgrade over the Nord 5 and a first for the lineup.

Price and availability

The Nord 6 comes in three colours – Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black. The base 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999, while the top 12GB + 256GB model will set you back Rs 41,999.

The first sale goes live on April 9 via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon India.