Realme 16 5G launched in India with a 7,000mAh battery and a ‘selfie mirror’

Realme has launched the Realme 16 5G in India, and two things immediately stand out immediately – a 7,000mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 140 hours on a single charge and a “selfie mirror,” a physical reflective panel on the back that lets you frame shots using the rear camera instead of the front one.

The selfie mirror is a straightforward but clever bit of hardware engineering. Rather than relying on software or a secondary display, it uses optical reflection to help users preview their shot while shooting with the better rear sensors.

The phone debuted in Vietnam and other global markets before arriving in India.

Taking selfies with rear camera with the help of selfie mirror (Image Credit: Realme)

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Feature rich phont

The Realme 16 sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,200 nits. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Out of the box, it runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, with Realme promising four years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The rear camera setup is a dual system featuring two 50MP sensors, with the primary being a Sony IMX852, alongside the selfie mirror that serves as a preview aid when composing shots with the rear cameras. Up front, there’s another 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The 7,000mAh battery supports 60W wired charging and reverse charging. Realme rates it for up to 1,600 charge cycles and claims up to 140 hours of music playback on a full charge. The phone also includes a vapour chamber cooling system with 6,050mm² of heat dissipation area and carries an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Price and availability

The Realme 16 5G comes in three variants. The base version is an 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 31,999, the mid-tier 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 33,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 36,999.

All three come in Air White and Air Black finishes and went on sale from April 5 on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail stores.