Vivo’s T5x 5G focuses on durability and a power house of a battery

Vivo has introduced the T5x 5G in India, kicking off its new T5 series with a pointed focus on two things mid-range buyers consistently ask for – durability and battery life.

The phone carries IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance ratings, backed by a military-grade certification. These claims are getting more common across the segment, but they’re still far from standard. Most phones at this price tend to prioritise looks over longevity.

Under the hood, it runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Turbo, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Solid, if not spectacular, enough to handle daily tasks and casual gaming without breaking a sweat.

The battery, though, is where Vivo is really making its case. At 7,200 mAh, it’s one of the largest cells in this price bracket, and the company backs it up with figures of 40 hours of video playback and 93 hours of music. The 44W fast charging helps ensure you’re not staring at a charging brick for too long.

The 6.67-inch, 120Hz display keeps scrolling smooth and the camera configuration includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens and a 32MP front camera. Functional rather than flashy, but more on that in a moment.

Vivo has priced the T5x 5G between Rs 18,999 and Rs 22,999, positioning it as one of the quicker options in the sub-Rs 23,000 bracket. Some offers include up to Rs 2,000 off on select bank cards and UPI payments, no-cost EMI for up to six months and bundled access to 10 OTT platforms.

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What the reviews say

Early reviews are largely positive, and the battery is the clear standout. Smartprix put the phone through a full day of navigation, streaming and gaming, and still had 34 per cent left by end of day. That’s genuinely impressive and the kind of real-world result that backs up Vivo’s marketing claims better than most.

The trade-off for that battery is a slightly bulkier frame, but reviewers seem willing to make peace with that.

Where the phone does show its price tag is the LCD panel. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps things fluid, but the display lacks the contrast and richness of the AMOLED screens that are now creeping into this segment. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s noticeable, especially if you’re coming from a phone that has one.

The camera is similarly utilitarian. The 50MP main sensor holds its own in decent light, but the 2MP depth lens is largely decorative. If shooting is a priority for you, this probably isn’t your phone.