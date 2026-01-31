Free Adobe for a year: Airtel sweetens offer for 360 mn subscribers

Hyderabad: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Adobe to offer year-long free subscriptions of Adobe Express Premium to its 360 million subscribers across the country.

The offer, valued at Rs 4,000 per user, comes six months after Airtel tied up with Perplexity AI to provide complimentary access to its pro version.

Adobe Express Premium is a design platform that allows users to create graphics, videos and web pages through simple tools available on web browsers and mobile devices.

The subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, whether they use mobile services, DTH or broadband, through the Airtel Thanks app without requiring credit card details.

“From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression,” said Siddharth Sharma, CEO (Connected Homes) and Director (Marketing), Bharti Airtel.

He added that the partnership makes world-class creative tools accessible to every Indian, rather than keeping them as a luxury.

David Wadhwani, President of Creativity and Productivity Business at Adobe, said the collaboration would accelerate growth in India’s creator economy and help people produce quality content for their careers, businesses or personal projects.

The premium version includes AI-powered features like instant background removal, custom image generation and one-tap video editing. Subscribers also get access to premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 fonts and 100GB of cloud storage.Adobe Express is available in four Indian languages of English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali to cater to users in their native languages.