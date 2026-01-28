Realme targets power users with 10,001 mAh ‘Titan battery’ phone

Hyderabad: For several years, smartphone users have been forced to choose between a sleek design and a battery that lasts more than a day. However, Realme is set to solve one of the smartphone industry’s longest-running trade-offs with the launch of its new P4 Power handset on Thursday, January 29, featuring what the company calls a massive 10,001 mAh “Titan battery.”

The Chinese smartphone maker says the device pairs the unusually large battery with a premium build and relatively modest weight of 219 grams, which it claims is lighter than several top-tier flagships, like Vivo X300 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, despite packing nearly double the capacity typically seen in high-end phones.

Allaying battery explosion fears

Realme says the phone will support 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.

But large batteries in slim phones have often raised concerns over safety, given past incidents of overheating and explosions that have made consumers wary.

Realme has sought to address those fears, saying the P4 Power’s battery has been designed for an eight-year life cycle and will require fewer full charge cycles because of its sheer capacity. To reinforce its claims, the company is offering a four-year battery health guarantee, under which the battery will be replaced free of cost if its capacity drops below 80 per cent within that period.

Big battery, big usage

Realme has also shared early endurance figures, claiming the handset can retain 86 per cent charge after two hours of gaming and deliver up to 32.5 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. The battery, it says, is equipped with advanced health-monitoring technology aimed at slowing long-term degradation.

On safety, the company says the P4 Power uses a five-layer protection architecture, including a next-generation silicon-carbon anode, dual-layer coating and a dedicated protection board to control heat. It said that the battery system has cleared military-grade shock tests and received TUV Rheinland five-star certification.

Industry tracker 91mobiles reported that the phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 7400 Ultra processor, paired with a proprietary “Hyper Vision+ AI” chip. The camera setup is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

With battery life increasingly becoming a deciding factor for consumers who spend long hours gaming, streaming and working on their phones, Realme appears to be positioning the P4 Power as a device aimed squarely at heavy users, without forcing them to compromise on design.