Online cricket betting racket busted in Secunderabad, 4 held

The accused operated primarily in the areas of Secunderabad, Goshamahal, and Mangalhat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th April 2025 7:42 pm IST
Man held for car theft outside Ameerpet wine shop
Representational image

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested near Mahankali Temple for allegedly being involved in an online cricket betting racket. The police seized Rs 92,120 in cash and four mobile phones from the accused.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Godela Sandeep Kumar, a sub-bookie from Secunderabad; S. Abhishek Kumar, also a sub-bookie from Goshamahal; Vinay Singh, a collection boy from Mangalhat; and P Yashwanth Gupta, a punter, also from Mangalhat.

According to reports, the accused were conducting illegal online cricket betting using websites such as IPLKhelo.com, Mahakal999.com, Mahakal365.com, and Mahakalpunt.com. They provided login IDs and passwords to punters, allowing them to place bets on ongoing matches, a punishable offense under the law as it involves a game of chance.

MS Creative School
Also Read
IPL betting racket busted in Dhoolpet, 3 held

The accused operated primarily in the areas of Secunderabad, Goshamahal, and Mangalhat in Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Mahankali Temple and seized the betting money and phones used for the transactions.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th April 2025 7:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button