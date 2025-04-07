Online cricket betting racket busted in Secunderabad, 4 held

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested near Mahankali Temple for allegedly being involved in an online cricket betting racket. The police seized Rs 92,120 in cash and four mobile phones from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Godela Sandeep Kumar, a sub-bookie from Secunderabad; S. Abhishek Kumar, also a sub-bookie from Goshamahal; Vinay Singh, a collection boy from Mangalhat; and P Yashwanth Gupta, a punter, also from Mangalhat.

According to reports, the accused were conducting illegal online cricket betting using websites such as IPLKhelo.com, Mahakal999.com, Mahakal365.com, and Mahakalpunt.com. They provided login IDs and passwords to punters, allowing them to place bets on ongoing matches, a punishable offense under the law as it involves a game of chance.

The accused operated primarily in the areas of Secunderabad, Goshamahal, and Mangalhat in Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Mahankali Temple and seized the betting money and phones used for the transactions.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.