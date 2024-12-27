Only 1 hit, 13 flops: Meet the Khan with Rs 1500 crore net worth

Mumbai: Zayed Khan, born into Bollywood royalty, had a dream start in the industry. Son of actor Sanjay Khan and nephew of Feroz Khan, he was well-prepared with a degree in Business Management and filmmaking from the London Film Academy.

Zayed debuted in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, but his big moment came with Main Hoon Na in 2004, where he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a massive hit, making Zayed a household name. However, his career didn’t continue on the same path of success.

Struggles in Bollywood

After Main Hoon Na, Zayed appeared in films like Dus, Vaada, Cash, and Mission Istanbul. Unfortunately, most of these movies failed at the box office. By 2015, with 13 flops and one average hit under his belt, Zayed decided to step away from Bollywood. His last film, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, didn’t do well either. Feeling ignored by the industry, he admitted, “I heard so many ‘no’s’ that I forgot I was once a star.”

Zayed Khan’s Net Worth

Despite his struggles in acting, Zayed found success outside Bollywood. Using his business knowledge, he invested in startups and built a fortune. Reports suggest his net worth is around Rs. 1500 crore. He believes in living within one’s means and avoiding unnecessary spending. “If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes,” he often says, encouraging financial wisdom over flashy lifestyles.

In 2005, Zayed married his school sweetheart, Malaika Parekh. They first met in school and share a strong bond. The couple has two sons, born in 2008 and 2011.

Planning a Comeback

Zayed recently announced his plans to return to Bollywood. While he hasn’t revealed much about his upcoming projects, fans are excited to see him on screen again. Balancing his businesses and acting, Zayed is ready for a new chapter in his life.