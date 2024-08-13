Only 2 out of 16 deaddiction centres fully functional in Telangana

The TGANB teams visited deaddiction centres located in Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2024 6:13 pm IST
deaddiction centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), which conducted inspections at state-run and private deaddiction centres in Hyderabad and districts, said that out of the 16 such facilities, only two were performing well in Telangana.

The TGANB teams visited deaddiction centres located in Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda, and said that such facilities must receive encouragement from the district administration.

Also Read
Telangana govt colleges in these districts lack basic amenities

Out of 16 centres inspected by TGNAB officials, 12 were providing mental health care. However, even among them, only two were performing well, TGANB said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2024 6:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button