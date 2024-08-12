Telangana govt colleges in these districts lack basic amenities

"There are not enough classrooms. We are studying on the floor. There are no labs. The new building was built and stopped midway," said one student.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 7:00 pm IST
In some Telangana districts, government colleges lack basic amenities
Representative Image

Hyderabad: At several government colleges across Telangana students are grappling with inadequate infrastructure facilities plagued with dilapidated buildings, and insufficient laboratories and equipment. The situation only gets worse with a reduced teaching staff and guest lecturers unwilling to come.

In Mahabubnagar, Palamuru, and Narayanpet districts reports of crumbling buildings, torn furniture, and dirty urinals in government colleges have surfaced, ETV Bharat reported.

Also Read
Telangana govt to recruit 872 teaching staff in 8 new medical colleges

In Palmuru district, 19,000 students study at 56 government junior and vocational colleges.

The Maktal government junior college in Narayanpet, constructed in 1995, had pigs and dogs roaming around the college, with no proper security.

‘‘There are not enough classrooms. We are studying on the floor. There are no labs. The new building was built and stopped midway. We are doing all the practicals outside. If it rains, there will be no lab that day’’, said one student.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 7:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button