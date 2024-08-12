Telangana govt colleges in these districts lack basic amenities

Hyderabad: At several government colleges across Telangana students are grappling with inadequate infrastructure facilities plagued with dilapidated buildings, and insufficient laboratories and equipment. The situation only gets worse with a reduced teaching staff and guest lecturers unwilling to come.

In Mahabubnagar, Palamuru, and Narayanpet districts reports of crumbling buildings, torn furniture, and dirty urinals in government colleges have surfaced, ETV Bharat reported.

In Palmuru district, 19,000 students study at 56 government junior and vocational colleges.

The Maktal government junior college in Narayanpet, constructed in 1995, had pigs and dogs roaming around the college, with no proper security.

‘‘There are not enough classrooms. We are studying on the floor. There are no labs. The new building was built and stopped midway. We are doing all the practicals outside. If it rains, there will be no lab that day’’, said one student.