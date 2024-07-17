Telangana govt to recruit 872 teaching staff in 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has grantaed permission for engaging 872 new professors, associate professors, and assistant professors on a contract basis, to work in 8 new government medical colleges and general hospitals under the administrative control of the director of medical education till March 31, 2025.

An equal number of posts (109 per district) for recruitment have been notified for each of the 8 new government medical colleges/ teaching colleges including Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narsampet, Medak, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur.

The remuneration for a professor is Rs 1,90,000, for an associate professor, Rs 1,50,000, and for an assistant professor it is Rs 1,25,000 per month.

A government order to that effect was issued through GO NO 1127 on July 13.