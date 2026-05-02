Real-life Mermaids take over Hyderabad: Here’s where you see them

Hyderabad: A touch of fantasy has taken over the city this summer, as the Jala Kanya Aquarium Live Show at the ongoing Summer Utsav Mela draws curious crowds and excited families. In a sight rarely seen in Hyderabad, mermaids have also arrived and are captivating visitors with their graceful underwater performances.

Inside large glass tanks, performers dressed as ‘mermaids’ glide effortlessly through water, waving, smiling and interacting with the audience. Trained international swimmers, including artists from the Philippines, bring these characters to life with shimmering costumes and fluid movements, creating a magical, fairytale-like experience that fascinates both children and adults.

The Jala Kanya show is part of the Summer Utsav Mela 2026 being held at People’s Plaza along Necklace Road. The mela began on April 18 and will continue till late June. It is open daily from 4:00 PM to around 10:30 PM or 11:00 PM, with evenings drawing the biggest crowds. Entry tickets are priced at approximately Rs.100 to Rs.120 per person, making it an affordable outing for families, students and groups.

A lively mela with something for everyone

Beyond the mermaid attraction, the Summer Utsav Mela offers a wide range of entertainment options that keep visitors engaged for hours. The venue features exciting adventure rides, interactive VR games, and visually striking attractions such as a hidden waterfall, a glowing Eiffel Tower replica, Aeroplane replica and even a “fake snow” experience.

Children have plenty of options to enjoy, including trampolines, camel and horse riding, small boat rides and various activity zones designed for fun and play. The mela also has numerous food stalls serving local favourites and snacks, along with shopping stalls where visitors can explore and buy a variety of interesting items.

An evening of magic and festive energy

With colourful lights, cheerful crowds and a lively atmosphere, the Summer Utsav Mela 2026 has turned into one of the city’s favourite evening destinations. The presence of the Jala Kanya mermaid show adds a unique charm, making it a must-visit attraction this summer for anyone looking to experience something different and exciting in Hyderabad.