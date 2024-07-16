Telangana announces Rs 2-L retirement settlement for Anganwadi teachers

Anganwadi helpers to get Rs 1 lakh as one-time retirement settlement

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 16th July 2024 10:42 pm IST
Women and child welfare minister Seethakka said that orders will be issued within a couple of days

Hyderabad: In a good news for Anganwadi teachers and helpers working in the Anganwadi pre-primary government schools, the State government has decided to give a one-time retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh to every Anganwadi teacher and Rs 1 lakh to Anganwadi helpers upon their retirement.

Making the announcement during “Amma Maata Anganwadi Baata” programme held in Rehmath Nagar locality in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Women and child welfare minister Seethakka said that within a couple of days orders will be issued for the same.

She also said that the State government was considering having a uniform for the children going to Anganwadi schools.

