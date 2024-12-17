Only 3 actors who are in Rs 1500 crore club: Check names

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has reached new heights with massive blockbusters crossing the Rs. 1500 crore mark worldwide. Leading this exclusive club are Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan, three superstars whose movies have redefined success at the box office and proven the global appeal of Indian films.

Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 Makes History

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the latest blockbuster to storm into the Rs. 1400 crore club. Released on December 5, the action-packed film directed by Sukumar has already surpassed RRR Rs. 1230 crore and KGF: Chapter 2 Rs. 1215 crore to become the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Performance:

• In just 12 days, the film has earned a staggering Rs. 929.85 crore in India.

• The Hindi version has been a massive success, contributing Rs. 573.1 crore so far.

• Globally, Pushpa 2 has grossed over Rs. 1400 crore and is expected to cross Rs. 1500 crore soon.

The film’s strong performance, especially in Hindi-speaking regions, shows its success across India. With this momentum, Pushpa 2 could soon challenge Baahubali 2 and even Dangal for the top spot.

Prabhas became a global star with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli. Released in 2017, this epic drama broke all box office records of its time and set a new benchmark for success.

Baahubali 2 Box Office Achievements:

• Worldwide gross: Rs. 1788 crore.

• Indian gross: Over Rs. 1400 crore domestically.

• The movie ran in cinemas for over 16 weeks, a rare achievement in modern times.

Aamir Khan leads in international success with Dangal. Released in 2016, this sports drama became a global hit, especially in China, where it found huge popularity.

Dangal’s Record-Breaking Numbers:

• Worldwide gross: Rs. 2070 crore.

• It is still India’s highest-grossing film worldwide.

The success of these films shows that Indian cinema is reaching new global heights. With movies like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Dangal, actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan have taken Indian storytelling to the world stage.