Only 39 pc government school teachers qualify TET in Telangana

In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had given a deadline for all government teachers to clear TET by August 2028, in order to continue in their jobs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:
14,814 government school teachers fail to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in Telangana in June, 2026.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a concerning development, 14,814 government school teachers have failed to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in Telangana in June 2026.

While the total pass percentage in last year’s TET was 50 per cent, this year only 37.29 per cent have qualified the test.

In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had given a deadline for all government teachers to clear TET by August 2028 in order to continue in their jobs.

Subhan Bakery

However, in last month’s TET, only 8,809 government teachers have passed out of 23,623 who appeared for it.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button