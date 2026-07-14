Only 39 pc government school teachers qualify TET in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a concerning development, 14,814 government school teachers have failed to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in Telangana in June 2026.

While the total pass percentage in last year’s TET was 50 per cent, this year only 37.29 per cent have qualified the test.

In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had given a deadline for all government teachers to clear TET by August 2028 in order to continue in their jobs.

However, in last month’s TET, only 8,809 government teachers have passed out of 23,623 who appeared for it.