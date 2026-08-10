Only 4 of 36 Telangana govt medical colleges in IIRF 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana’s government medical colleges fared poorly in the IIRF 2026 rankings, with only four of its 36 institutions making the top 144 list.

According to the rankings released recently, the top medical college in the state, Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad, is at the 43rd position, followed by Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, at the 52nd position, Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, at the 60th position, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, at the 139th position.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, tops the list of government medical institutions.

How Telangana colleges fare among private institutions

The state fares better in the private medical colleges. Among the 187 private colleges on the list, 19 from Telangana make the cut, with the top-most position in the state going to Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, which falls at number 24 in the country.

These 19 colleges make the state’s top 18, with Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal Mandal, and Malla Reddy Medical College for Women (Constituent of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth), Hyderabad, tying for the 8th spot.

On the national list, Christian Medical College, Vellore, has the top position among private medical colleges.

The list makes it obvious that Telangana’s established government medical colleges do find a place among the top colleges in the country; the new colleges still have a long way to go, as they figure nowhere in the list.

Among the central universities, the state’s University of Hyderabad stands at a respectable 4th position, trailing behind Delhi’s JNU, University of Delhi, and the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Ranking parameters

According to the IIRF website, the rankings are based on nine parameters accounting for 100% of the assessment. These are academic reputation, graduate outcomes and employability, research outcomes, demand ratio and student profile, employer reputation and international outlook, wellbeing and institutional development, peer perception and alumni feedback, public perception and data verification, and impact and value addition.