Only 6 Indian actors in Rs 1000 crore club, check out full list

Mumbai: Indian cinema has been making significant strides on the global stage, consistently competing with its international counterparts when it comes to box office earnings. In recent times, numerous Bollywood and Tollywood actors have joined the coveted ‘1000 crore club,’ a testament to their immense success. Here, we highlight some of the iconic actors whose films have reached this milestone and the remarkable achievements that have solidified their positions in the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan

Films: Jawan and Pathaan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Pathaan: Marking Shah Rukh Khan’s epic comeback, Pathaan earned Rs. 1055 crores worldwide. This film was declared an all-time blockbuster, showcasing SRK’s enduring appeal and star power.

Jawan: This film changed the game for SRK at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs. 1160 crores. It was also declared an all-time blockbuster, cementing Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance in the industry.

Aamir Khan

Film: Dangal

Dangal: Grossing an astounding Rs. 2070 crores, Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. The film’s universal themes of perseverance and female empowerment resonated with audiences globally.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Film: RRR

Jr.NTR and Ram Charan (Instagram)

RRR: This epic drama not only won an Oscar for its song but also became a massive hit worldwide. The film crossed the Rs. 1200 crore mark, further elevating the stars’ international stature.

Prabhas

Films: Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

Baahubali 2: Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 grossed Rs. 1788 crores. This film set new benchmarks and made history for Indian cinema, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Kalki 2898 AD: This futuristic venture has added another feather to Prabhas’s cap. While the exact worldwide collections are awaited, it is expected to make significant earnings, adding to the Rs. 1000 crore club tally.

Yash

Film: KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2: This film set new benchmarks at the Indian box office, grossing over Rs. 1200 crores. The Yash starrer showcased the potential of Kannada cinema and earned widespread acclaim.