Only BJP capable of bringing about development in Punjab: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that only a Bharatiya Janata Party government can bring about development in Punjab as the Congress party is highly unstable.

Singh also stated that Aam Aadmi Party’s connections with terrorist organisations have now come into the public domain.

“Congress party is highly unstable in Punjab. AAP’s connections with terrorist organisations have now come in front of people in Punjab. As a whole, the only government capable of providing positive development to the state is BJP,” the minister told media persons today.

Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, had earlier alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

He also lashed out against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not stating that he would fight terrorist forces and pointed out that people of Punjab have to decide for themselves whether they want to fall into his trap and go back to a pre 1984-like scenario.

Meanwhile, Singh while speaking about poll-bound Uttar Pradesh said that Samajwadi Party’s confidence has gone down after the second phase of polls.

“Samajwadi Party’s confidence has gone down after the second phase of polls. His (Akhilesh Yadav) family had to campaign in Karhal,” Union Minister stated.

Further, he added, “PM Modi has a huge number of silent voters benefiting from our schemes. Women were given respect and safety in Yogi Adityanath-led government.”