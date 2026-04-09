Mumbai: Nearly a decade ago Indian cinema first witnessed the rise of the Rs 1000 crore club and the benchmark continues to define box office success across industries. Back in 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, led by Prabhas, became the first Indian film to cross the milestone in just 10 days. Soon after, Dangal starring Aamir Khan joined the club following its phenomenal run in China.

Since then, the Rs 1000 crore mark has become a key yardstick for judging a film’s success. But do you which actor has the most films in this prestigious club? While many assumed stars like Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan would dominate this elite list, the current leader comes as a surprise.

Actor with 4 films in Rs 1000 crore club

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt holds the record with four films in the Rs 1000 crore club. Interestingly, his entries come from a mix of industries and roles, including antagonistic and supporting performances. His first entry came with KGF: Chapter 2, followed by Jawan where he made a brief appearance. He further extended his lead with supporting roles in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, both of which crossed the milestone globally.

He is also the only Indian actor to feature in four of the ten highest-grossing Indian films, underlining his surprising dominance in this elite club.

List of all actors in Rs 1000 crore club so far

Sanjay Dutt (KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2) Prabhas (Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD) Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2) Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan, Jawan) Aamir Khan (Dangal) Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) Ram Charan (RRR) Jr NTR (RRR) Yash (KGF: Chapter 2) Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD) Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD) John Abraham (Pathaan) Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Who are expected to join next?

Looking ahead, several big-ticket projects are expected to expand this list further. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Varanasi is likely to give Mahesh Babu his first Rs 1000 crore film. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana films could bring Ranbir Kapoor into the club, while Yash may add another blockbuster to his tally. If Toxic performs well, Yash could even reach three films in the elite league.

For now, all eyes remain on upcoming releases as the race to the Rs 1000 crore club continues. Let’s wait and watch.