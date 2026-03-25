Mumbai: In today’s Indian film industry, big box office numbers have become common. Earning Rs 500 crore or even Rs 1000 crore is now seen as normal. Many filmmakers and actors are now aiming for the huge Rs 2000 crore mark in a single year. While this is not easy, a few stars have achieved this rare feat. Let’s have a look.

Actors who earned Rs 2000 crore in single year

1. Shah Rukh Khan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan was the first actor to do this in 2023. His films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki together earned around Rs 2685 crore worldwide. All three films performed very well and made it a record year for him.

Pathaan – Rs 1055 crore

Jawan – Rs 1100–1160 crore

Dunki – Rs 454–470 crore

Total – Around Rs 2685 crore

2. Akshaye Khanna (2025)

In 2025, Akshaye Khanna became the second actor to join this club. His film Chhaava earned around Rs 809 crore worldwide. Later, Dhurandhar (part 1 released on December 5, 2025) added more than Rs 1300 crore to his total. Together, his films crossed Rs 2000 crore, making it a landmark year in his career.

Chhaava – Rs 809 crore

Dhurandhar – Rs 1307–1355 crore

Total – Over Rs 2000 crore

3. Ranveer Singh (2026)

Ranveer Singh is the third actor to reach this milestone. His film Dhurandhar earned about Rs 1350 crore worldwide. Its sequel Dhurandhar 2 has already collected around Rs 919 crore and is still running in theatres. With this, his total also crossed Rs 2000 crore in a single year.

Dhurandhar – Rs 1350 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 919 crore (still running)

Total – Over Rs 2000 crore

These stars have set a new trend in Indian cinema. Now, the race for Rs 2000 crore has become the next big goal for actors and filmmakers.