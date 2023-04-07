Only one Post Office in Telangana lacks wifi connectivity

Hyderabad: Except for one Branch Post Office, all other similar offices in Telangana have cell network and internet access. Telangana has 5,386 Branch Post Offices, the majority of which are located in villages and mandal headquarters.

There are eight branch post offices in Gujarat and 18 branch post offices in Karnataka that do not have mobile network or internet access.

Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications, revealed these data in Lok Sabha.

In response to a query from Krishna Pal Singh Yadav and other MPs on Wednesday, the union Minister stated that the government is aware that there are Post Offices without a cell network or internet access, particularly in locations with tough terrain.

There are now 879 Branch Post Offices that do not have cell network or internet access. He stated that the Department of Posts has taken up the issue of providing connection to Post Offices that do not have cell network or internet connectivity with the Department of Telecommunications.

The Department has planned to cover 24,680 uncovered villages around the nation with 4G services under the 4G saturation initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet.

A 20 percent increase in the number of communities has also been made possible. The project also involves upgrading existing 2G/3G stations in 6279 communities to 4G service. He stated that the project will be finished by December 9, 2023.

