This bubbly, powerful, and super-talented star has hit a major milestone as four of her dramas have crossed the 1 billion views mark

Published: 17th July 2025 4:05 pm IST
Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan
Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Take any industry Bollywood, Hollywood, or Lollywood, the story was once the same: male dominated, male driven. But not anymore. Over the past decade, female stars have been rewriting the rules, demanding their space, their pay, and the spotlight they deserve. And they’re not just asking, they’re owning it.

And guess what? The Pakistani entertainment industry is no exception. With gripping performances, strong characters, and unbeatable screen presence, female actors are not just delivering, they’re dominating too.

And in Lollywood, one name that is shining brighter than ever is Hania Aamir.

Yes, the bubbly, powerful, and super-talented star has hit a major milestone as four of her dramas have crossed the 1 billion views mark. That’s not just impressive, that’s record-breaking!

Hania Aamir’s Pakistani dramas in 1 Billion club

‘Ro doongi’: Hania Aamir responds to Indian fans using VPN
Hania Aamir (Instagram)
  • Mere Humsafar
  • Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum
  • Ishqiya
  • Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

With that, Hania is now giving serious takkar to top Lollywood male stars like Danish Taimoor and Wahaj Ali, who also have 4 mega-hit dramas in the same club.

Danish’s Billion Club Dramas

  • Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
  • Jaan Nisar
  • Man Mast Malang (incl. teasers & OSTs)
  • Dewaangi (incl. teasers & OSTs)

Wahaj Ali’s Blockbusters

  • Tere Bin
  • Fitoor
  • Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha
  • Ehd-e-Wafa

Now, that’s a race worth watching! So tell us which is your favorite Hania Aamir drama?

