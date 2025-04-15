Only party high command will decide on cabinet expansion: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: In a stern warning to Congress MLAs, chief minister A Revanth Reddy cautioned them against crossing the party line, and said that the ministerial berths in cabinet expansion were going to be decided by the party high command, and no matter what certain Congress MLAs were uttering before the public and media, it wouldn’t be of any use.

Addressing the Congress legislative party meeting held at the Novotel in Shamshabad on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy cautioned that if anyone tried to speak against the party, it would only cause loss to the party.

He instructed the MLAs, MPs and MLCs to go to the people and explain the welfare initiatives of the Congress government.

Talking about the government schemes and initiatives, he said that the implementation of SC categorisation and 42 percent reservation for the backward classes reflected transparency in governance.

He pointed out that no job notification had been issued until the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act 2025 was notified by the state government.

He said that earlier, it was only Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay who were criticising the state government, but now even Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that bulldozers were being pressed into service in Telangana indicated that the Centre was becoming nervous about the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

He urged the officials to prepare plans for developmental works in their respective constituencies, assuring them that the state government would take responsibility for completing those projects.

Directing the MLAs to tour extensively in their constituencies from Wednesday, 16 April, he said that he, too, would begin touring from 1 May.

Revanth Reddy escapes unhurt after elevator jams

Revanth Reddy had a narrow escape at Novotel when the lift he was using, along with party leaders, became overloaded and stopped below the intended floor.

Although the lift was meant to carry only eight persons, the chief minister boarded it along with twelve others. Due to the excess weight, the lift halted beneath the floor it was supposed to reach and became jammed.

Security personnel, who quickly noticed the issue, opened the lift and pulled the chief minister and others to safety, averting a potential accident.