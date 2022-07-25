Only South India can prevent nation from becoming become Hindu Rashtra: Chandra Srivastava

Hyderabad: it is not only journalism that is in danger in the country but also democracy and secularism, said the veteran journalist Chandra Srivastava. “Concerted efforts are being made to end the ‘Ganga Jamuni’ culture, secularism, and democracy from the country and it is the duty of the people and journalists to rise to the occasion to prevent this.”

Chandra Shrivtastav was speaking Sunday on the occasion of 200 years of Urdu journalism organized by Telangana Urdu working journalist Federation under the title “Celebration of Urdu journalism with Chandra Srivastava”.

The program was attended by AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Siasat news editor Amer Ali Khan, President of Indian Journalist Union Srinivas Reddy, Honorary consul general of Kazakhstan, Telangana Waqf board chairman Mohammed Salim, Federation Chairman M M Majid, joint editor Etemaad daily Aziz Ahmed, Senior journalist Shaukat Ali Khan and others.

Chandra Srivastava shed light on the situation prevailing before and after the fall of Hyderabad state and he disclosed many facts which were unknown to many journalists. He said that Qasim Razvi never spoke anything against Hindus.

Speaking about the Hindu Muslim relations Srivastava said that the culture of Hyderabad was based on etiquet, culture and communal harmony.

“Unless South India surrenders, the saffron forces will never succeed in making the nation a Hindu Rashtra,” Chandra Shrivtastav said.

Aamir Ali Khan in his speech spoke about Urdu Journalism and its crucial role in India’s liberation.

The highlight of the program was that for the first time in many years Asaduddin Owaisi and Siasat news editor Amer Ali Khan were seen together in this program. “Everyone is thrilled and happy to see these two personalities together on the stage,” Chandrasekhar Srivastav said