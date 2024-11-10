‘Oops! don’t forget the bride,’ Father walks down the aisle solo

A father-daughter moment turned comical when 60-year-old Neil Crossley walked down the aisle without his daughter by his side.

The viral video, filmed at Holmfirth Vineyard in Yorkshire, shows Crossley strolling solo toward the altar. Just as he nearly reaches the front, a staff member rushes to stop him. Laughter erupts from the guests, including the groom, as Crossley realizes his mistake.

The clip ends with the bride joining her father, and the two proceed down the aisle together.

BBC News shared the moment on Instagram with the caption: “This father of the bride forgot something important…Oops…don’t forget the bride!”

Netizens react

Following the incident, Instagram users were quick to react. One user commented, “The most dad thing to do,” while another added, “He was so excited about the happiest day of his life, and his daughter was getting married.”

Meanwhile, a more sarcastic user stated, “You had one job.”